Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel Booked By NIA In Fresh Terror Funding Case

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a chargesheet against gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, and three others associated with the "D Company." It is a name used by Dawood's organised criminal syndicate.

"NIA filed a chargesheet against 3 arrested -- Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, and Mohd Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit -- and 2 wanted accused -- Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, in a case relating to the activities of D-Company and Don Dawood Ibrahim."

NIA filed a chargesheet against 3 arrested- Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh & Mohd Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit & 2 wanted accused- Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar & Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, in case relating to activities of D-Company & don Dawood Ibrahim: NIA pic.twitter.com/zPNQ7jDyb8 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

The chargesheet has been filed in connection with Ibrahim's raising funds to carry out sensational activities in Mumbai and other parts of the country.

"It has also been established that the arrested accused persons received huge amounts of money through hawala channels, from absconding/wanted accused based abroad, meant for triggering sensational terrorist/criminal acts) in Mumbai and other parts of India to create terror".

It has also been established that the arrested accused persons received huge amounts of money through hawala channels, from absconding/wanted accused based abroad, meant for triggering sensational terrorist/criminal acts) in Mumbai & other parts of India to create terror: NIA — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

The anti-terror agency had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh in August for Ibrahim. He also has a bounty of $25 million on his head, announced by the United Nations Security Council in 2003.

Salim Fruit was detained by the NIA in August in connection with a case that had been filed by the agency in February. In 2016, Arif Bhijaan and his brother Shabbir Sheikh were detained by Mumbai police.