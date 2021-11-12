New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday updated about the ongoing door-to-door vaccination drive on COVID-19 and said that so far on 80% single dose and 39% double doses have been covered. The Union Ministry disclosed that they aim at first dose coverage to reach 90% by 30th November and max for 2nd dose.

Manohar Agnani, Addl Secy, Union Health Ministry during an online interactive session on the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign said, "80% single-dose & 39% double doses covered. Under 'Har Ghar Dastak', we want the first dose coverage to reach 90% b 30th Nov & max for 2nd dose."

He further added that "Health workers will knock at every door, check, inspire & motivate under 'Har Ghar Dastak'. Every individual has a role, we've requested NGOs too. By 30th Nov we should reach our goal. We have 3 vaccines Covaxin, Covishield and SputnikV."

When asked about booster dose, Agnani mentioned that "Right now we are focusing on vaccination for adults."

Meanwhile, a campaign to carry out this house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of people got underway in the national capital today and the campaign will go on till November 27.

As a part of the Har Ghar Dastak's campaign, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Sarojini Nagar area of Natkur village in Lucknow district on Friday and enquired from villagers whether they were vaccinated with COVID-19 doses.

After meeting the villagers, the minister and UP Minister of State for Women Welfare Swati Singh instructed the officials to put out a sticker saying "everyone has been vaccinated in the house" after the process of jabbing is completed.

Har Ghar Dastak is a campaign of the Central government launched on November 2 to provide door-to-door delivery of anti-COVID doses.

(With ANI Inputs)

