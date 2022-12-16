'Uncivilised, New Low': India Hits Back At Pak Minister Bilawal Bhutto's Comments On PM Modi

Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," the ministry said in a statement.

By Shivam Shandilya
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 05:01 PM IST
Minute Read
After Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's controversial comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the external affairs ministry, in an official statement on Friday, called it a new low, even for Pakistan.

"The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," the ministry said in a statement.

"Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah".

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a massive protest outside the Pakistan Embassy in the National Capital against Bilawal Bhutto's "butcher of Gujarat" remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared a video on Twitter and said that he is thankful that his family chose the right side during the Partition.

Speaking to news agenct IANS, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Pakistan has always used its soil to breed, protect and promote terrorists. Pakistan has always been trying to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and different parts of the country. He further said that the Modi government has consistently taken strong action against terrorism. America had killed Osama bin Laden by entering Pakistan, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India also entered Pakistan and carried out surgical strikes against terrorists.

