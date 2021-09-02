The government said that India used the meeting in Doha to convey its concerns over the possible use of the Afghan territory for anti-India activities and to bring back the remaining Indians from Afghanistan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the debates whether the Taliban will be recognised as Afghanistan's ruling government, India on Thursday said that it's not a matter of yes or no as the country is still monitoring the situation in the war-torn country. The government also said that India's immediate focus is to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities directed against it.

Answering a question on the roadmap of further meetings with the Taliban, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said, "It's not a matter of yes and no. Our aim is that Afghanistan's land should not be used for terror activity of any kind."

He said that India used the meeting in Doha to convey its concerns over the possible use of the Afghan territory for anti-India activities and to bring back the remaining Indians from Afghanistan. "We received a positive response," he said.

Bagchi also reiterated that India's priority is the safety of Indian people in Kabul and said that as of now Kabul airport is not operational and they will wait until it becomes operational once again for the evacuation process.

India has established its first formal contact with the Taliban on Tuesday. Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met the head of Taliban's political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha at the Indian mission. India and the Taliban held discussions on the safety of Indians in Afghanistan, especially minorities. Indian envoy Mittal also urged the Taliban that Afghan soil should not be used for terror acts against India.

Arindam Bagchi further said that India is not aware of any details or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover. "We are not aware of any details or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan. I have no update on our meeting (with Taliban)."



Posted By: Talibuddin Khan