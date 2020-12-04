The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner and conveyed that the remarks by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian ministers over the ongoing farmers' protest constitute an unacceptable interference in New Delhi's internal affairs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner and conveyed that the remarks by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian ministers over the ongoing farmers' protest constitute an unacceptable interference in New Delhi's internal affairs.

Trudeau had backed the Indian farmers protesting against the agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September. "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," Trudeau had said while addressing a virtual event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The ministry conveyed the Canadian High Commissioner that such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada.

"The Canadian High Commission was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitue an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs," a statement by the MEA read.

The ministry said the comments by Canadian ministers have encourages gatherings of extremist activities in front of India's High Commission and Consulates in Canada, raising issues of safety and security.

"We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism," the statement read.

The Indian government had earlier termed the remarks by Canadian leaders "ill-informed" and said that it was best for the two countries that diplomatic conversations were not misrepresented for political purposes.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja