New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its criticism of judgement in the terror funding case involving Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, in which he was sent to life imprisonment. India described the comments by OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) as 'unacceptable' and said that the organisation has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities.

India urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) not to justify terrorism in any manner, saying the world seeks zero-tolerance against the menace. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Yasin Malik's terrorist activities have been documented and presented in court.

Responding to media queries on the comments made by OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of the NIA Court regarding Yasin Malik, Bagchi said India finds the comments unacceptable. "India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik", Bagchi said.

"Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the Court. The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner," he said, adding, "the world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case saying the crimes committed by him struck at the "heart of the idea of India" and were intended to forcefully secede Jammu & Kashmir from Union of India.

Special Judge Praveen Singh awarded varying jail terms to Malik for offences under the stringent anti-terror law--Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the IPC, rejecting the NIA's plea for capital punishment.

The NIA court while sentencing life imprisonment to Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice. NIA had sought the death penalty for the terrorist leader who was convicted on May 19. Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him.



(With Agencies Inputs)

