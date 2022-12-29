'Unacceptable Behaviour': Union Minister Scindia Condemns Fight On Thai Aircraft, Announces Action

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that a police case has been filed against those involved in a fight on board Thai Smile Airways between Bangkok and Kolkata.

"With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a @ThaiSmileAirway flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable," Union Minister tweeted.

A video showing three-four passengers engaged in a violent fight went viral on an international flight going from Bangkok to Kolkata. Both parties got into a highly heated dispute that quickly escalated into a physical fight.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a body that monitors aviation security, has taken strong cognizance of the incident and sought a detailed report from the concerned authority.

"We have taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata," Zulfiquar Hasan, Director General, BCAS, told ANI.

"A detailed report has been sought from the concerned authority," said DG BCAS to news agency ANI.

