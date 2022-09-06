Unacademy CEO Tweets 'Family Evacuated On Tractor' In Bengaluru, Shares Video

Relentless rain and waterlogging have made human survival in the silicon valley of India tough. The rapidly growing city known as the IT hub has been struggling with poor infrastructure and unplanned urban development, leading to waterlogging and traffic issues in the city.



While people continue to work and deal with the problems associated with the heavy rain in the city, many severely waterlogged areas have seen evacuations. Amidst the heavy rain and waterlogging, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal also shared his ordeal on Twitter, wherein his family and his pet dog had to be evacuated from his submerged society.



In a tweet, Munjal shared a video of his dog on the tractor along with a caretaker. He added that he will try to help others and that his DMs are open to anyone in need.



"Family and my pet Albus have been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help," Munjal tweeted. Also Read Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Issues Notice To UP Govt On Accused Ashish..

Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0 — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022

On Monday, Arjun Mohann, the CEO of upGrad, said that he had to take a tractor to reach his workplace.



A twitter user wrote, "Coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming."

Coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/LTCRRss0S0 — Nikit Bhandari (@NikitBhandari) September 5, 2022

Apart from the tough living conditions and suspended water supply, power has also been affected in several areas.The weather department predicted heavy rain, and areas in Karnataka's south and north are expected to receive even more rain over the next four days.