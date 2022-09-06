Unacademy CEO Tweets 'Family Evacuated On Tractor' In Bengaluru, Shares Video

Tue, 06 Sep 2022 01:43 PM IST
Relentless rain and waterlogging have made human survival in the silicon valley of India tough. The rapidly growing city known as the IT hub has been struggling with poor infrastructure and unplanned urban development, leading to waterlogging and traffic issues in the city.
While people continue to work and deal with the problems associated with the heavy rain in the city, many severely waterlogged areas have seen evacuations. Amidst the heavy rain and waterlogging, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal also shared his ordeal on Twitter, wherein his family and his pet dog had to be evacuated from his submerged society.
In a tweet, Munjal shared a video of his dog on the tractor along with a caretaker. He added that he will try to help others and that his DMs are open to anyone in need.
"Family and my pet Albus have been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help," Munjal tweeted.
On Monday, Arjun Mohann, the CEO of upGrad, said that he had to take a tractor to reach his workplace.
A twitter user wrote, "Coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming."
