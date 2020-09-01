The Dalit couple alleged that hospital asked them to sell their newborn baby for Rs 1 lakh.



Close on the heels of an incident where a couple in Assam sold their newborn as they were unable to bear the expense of the child, a similar incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Agra as a Dalit couple allegedly sold their baby to the hospital as they were unable to pay hospital bill.

Babita, 36, underwent a C-section to deliver her baby boy last week. The procedure costed them a hefty amount of Rs 30,000, her medicines Rs 5,000. It was reported that neither Babita nor her husband Shiv Charan, a 45-year-old rickshaw puller has the money to pay the bill.

According to reports, the couple alleged that the hospital asked them to sell their newborn baby for Rs 1 lakh to clear the medical expenses.

However, the hospital has denied the allegations, saying that they didn't buy the new born and that the couple had given up their baby for adoption.

TOI reported that the hospital authorities said that these claims are wrong We didn’t force him to give up his child. He did so of his own accord. I have a copy of the written agreement signed by the parents, expressing his willingness,” said Seema Gupta, manager of JP Hospital in the Trans-Yamuna locality.

Babita and Shiv live with their five children in a rented house at Shambhu Nagar in Agra. No Asha worker visited them, they said, and no one helped them figure out where they could get free treatment when Babita was pregnant. “We are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme either,” Shiv told TOI.

