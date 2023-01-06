Unable To Pay For Ambulance, Man Carries Mother's Body On Shoulder In Bengal; BJP Targets TMC | Watch

A man carrying his mother's body on his shoulder due to being unable to pay the high fee demanded by an ambulance driver in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. (Image Credits: @amitmalviya/Twitter)

A VIDEO of a man carrying his mother's body on his shoulder due to being unable to pay the high fee demanded by an ambulance driver has been making rounds on social media. In the video, a man was seen walking from a government hospital towards home, around 40 kilometres away, in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Responding to the incident, BJP's National Information and Technology Dept In-charge, Amit Malviya shared a video on his social media handle, attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government saying cut the money culture under the TMC rule.

"This is Mamata Banerjee’s model of governance. A father-son duo in Jalpaiguri were forced to carry body of the man’s wife on their shoulders after ambulance refused to accept anything less than 3,000 rupees. Cut-money culture, under TMC’s rule, at every level, is mind numbing…," Malviya tweeted.

Ram Prasad Dewan, a man who was seen walking in the video said his 72-year-old mother was suffering from breathing problems and he took her to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday. She died there the next day.

“The ambulance that had brought us to the hospital charged Rs 900. But ambulance operators demanded Rs 3,000 to take us home. We couldn't pay that much,” Dewan, as quoted by PTI said.

So Diwan wrapped his mother's body in a bedsheet, placed it on his shoulder and started walking along with his father who also accompanied him.

Meanwhile, the hospital's Superintendent Kalyan Khan also gave his response to the matter and called the incident “very unfortunate”. “We could have arranged a hearse for them if we knew. We do it regularly. The family perhaps was not aware of it. They did not contact us. We have to ensure that people know about this,” he, as quoted by PTI said.

A representative of the social service group that assisted Dewan claimed that ambulance drivers do not allow those who provide free service to go near the hospital. While the district ambulance association denied the claim and argued that its members also offer free service during train and automobile accidents.