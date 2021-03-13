Azeem Mansuri is unable to find a suitable bride for himself because of his height. He wants UP Police to help him in search of a bride as a 'public service'. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After an unsuccessful five-year hunt, a 26-year-old man has approached UP Police with an unusual request to find him a bride. As per reports, a man identified as Azeem Mansuri is unable to find a suitable bride for himself because of his height. He is just over 2 feet tall, and every time people come to see him, they reject him over his height.

Youngest of six siblings, Azeem runs a cosmetic shop in Kairana city of Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh. Since the age of 21, his family is looking for a bride for him, however, whenever a family visits them for Azeem's Rishta, they reject him because of his height.

Times of India quoted Azeem saying, "I can't sleep at night. I have been trying for so long now. Should I not have anyone to share my life with?"

Fed up with this, Azeem wants UP Police to help him search for a bride as a 'public service'. Shamli Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh confirmed the news and said, "He came to us on Wednesday with a request to find him a bride. We don't know what to do. But we will see what can be done."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time he approached the officials to help him in finding a life partner. First, he approached former CM of UP Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. In 2019, a video of a cop went viral, wherein he is speaking to Azeem's family members, "Look at him, how smartly he is dressed. What is your problem if he gets married?". Then he addressed a letter to SDM and CM Yogi Adityanath to help him find a suitable bride.

Not getting any response from either of the two, he then decided to approach the police again and hopes that they will help him out with his problem.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv