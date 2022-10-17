UN Secretary General To Begin 3-Day Trip To India From Tuesday, Will Hold Talks With PM Modi, S Jaishankar

THE MINISTRY of External Affairs announced that the Secretary General of the United Nations will be on a three-day visit to India. His visit to India will start on Tuesday.

This will be Antonio's first visit since he began his second term at the United Nations in January.

According to the MEA, Guterres will commence his visit by paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.

The Secretary General will then hold an address at the Indian Institute of Technology on "India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation".

He will also hold bilateral discussions with the external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar, on "issues of global concern" and "steps to deepen India's engagement with the UN, including through India's upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism".

His final day will be in Kevadiya, Gujarat, where the polls are expected to be held this year. He will attend the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals," the MEA said.

"Its central idea reflects India’s ethos of respect for mother nature and aims at piloting a focused programme that will mobilise one billion (100 crore) Indians to become pro-planet people (3P), who will practise simple environmental and climate-friendly behaviour and actions in their daily lives to promote a shared commitment to protect our planet," it added.

He will also pay a floral tribute at the Statue of Unity and visit the country's first solar-powered village in Modhera.