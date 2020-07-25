According to the United Nations report on terrorism, a "significant numbers" of ISIS terrorists are present in the Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka

A "significant numbers" of ISIS terrorists are present in the Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka, according to a UN report on terrorism. The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities also noted that al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has around 200 terrorists and that the organisation is planning attacks in the region.

The report also revealed that the al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operates from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan under the umbrella of the Taliban.

"The group reportedly has between 150 and 200 members from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. The current leader of AQIS is Osama Mahmood…, who succeeded the late Asim Umar… AQIS is reportedly planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader," it said.

The UN report also stated that "One member state reported that the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on May 10, 2019, has between 180 and 200 members". There are "significant numbers of ISIL operatives in Kerala and Karnataka states," the report claimed.

In May last year, the Islamic State (also known as ISIS, ISIL or Daesh) terror group claimed to have established a new "province" in India, the first of its kind announcement that came after clashes between militants and security forces in Kashmir.

The dreaded terror outfit, through its Amaq News Agency, had said that the Arabic name of the new branch is "Wilayah of Hind" (India Province).

A senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer had rejected the claim. Previously, ISIS attacks in Kashmir were linked to its so-called Khorasan Province branch, which was set up in 2015 to cover "Afghanistan, Pakistan and nearby lands".

(With PTI inputs)

