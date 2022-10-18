Umar Khalid’s Bail Plea Rejected Again By Court In UAPA Case Linked To North East Delhi Riots

THE DELHI High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid who was arrested by Delhi police in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020. While denying the bail appeal, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said, "There is no merit in the bail appeal. Bail appeal is dismissed.”

Khalid was booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, and arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020, sought bail on grounds that he neither had any “criminal role” in the violence in the city's north-east area nor any “conspiratorial connect” with any other accused in the case.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly planning riots in February 2020 that resulted in 53 fatalities and more than 700 injuries. The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Earlier, Khalid challenged the trial court order of March 24, 2020, denying him bail in the matter. The senior advocate had submitted that his client has been in custody for the last 2 years on the basis of baseless statements. Even after filing 4 charge sheets, the investigation is still going on.

On the other side, the Delhi Police in its defence claimed that Umar Khalid had fled the city on February 23 before the unrest began so that no one would be able to cast suspicion on him.

Senior Advocate Tridip Pais who has been representatimg Khalid argued that there is no material, no basis for allegations in the charge sheet. It is based on hearsay. During the argument on May 23, 2022, he argued that Sharjeel Imam had criticized a secular movement against CAA and Khalid did not agree with it.

