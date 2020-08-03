BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said that she has decided not the attend the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony on August 5 and will visit the site after PM Modi and hundreds of other guests leave.

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said that she has decided not the attend the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony on August 5 and will visit the site after PM Modi and hundreds of other guests leave. Bharti cited coronavirus precaution as a reason for skipping the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Temple. She said that she will travel from Bhopal to Ayodhya and could come in contact with infected persons, thus will visit Ramlala once PM Modi and other guests leave.

Bharti said that she was worried about PM Modi and others taking part in the ceremony after Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for coronavirus. Amit Shah, Karnataka CM and UP BJP chief had on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.

"When I heard about Amit Shah and other BJP leaders testing positive I was worried about those attending the Ayodhya event, especially PM Modi," the 61-year-old BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

I will leave from Bhopal today. There are chances I can meet an infected person by the time I reach Ayodhya tomorrow evening in a situation where Narendra Modi and hundreds of people are present, I will stay away from that place. And reach the site of Ramlala only after Narendra Modi and others have left," she said in a series of tweets.

The BJP leader also said that she has informed the senior officials of Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya and asked Prime Minister's Office to remove her name from the list of the guests present at the time of 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

