Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Two days after meeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti launched a fierce liquor ban campaign in Bhopal. On Sunday, Uma reached Azad Nagar Basti of BHEL Barkhed Pathani area and stood in front of the liquor shop.

During this, Uma Bharti entered the liquor shop and threw stones at the liquor bottles.

Supporters started shouting slogans after the bottles were broken. The women who reached near the liquor shop told Uma Bharti that several attempts were made to get the liquor shop closed, but without success.



While the women of Basti praised Uma Bharti's move, the liquor shop staff and policemen remained calm during the vandalism.



Women narrate their agony to Uma Bharti



Uma Bharti reached BHEL Barkheda Pathani Azad Nagar 80 feet road on Sunday evening at 5.30 pm. She met the women of Azad Nagar. The women told them that their husbands beat them up every day under the influence of alcohol. Those who earn money by working hard, all spend it on drinking alcohol. Hearing this, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti reached the liquor shop along with the local people and picked up a stone and hit the bottles kept in the shop.

After vandalising the liquor shop, Uma Bharti warned the district administration to close the liquor shop of Azad Nagar Basti by tweeting one after the other. He said that the administration assured to close the shop every time but it was not closed for many years. The entire earning of the workers is burnt at these shops, the residents and women here objected.

They also staged dharna in protest, because this shop is against the policy of liquor. He said that Azad Nagar is a labor colony. There is a Shiva temple nearby. There is also a school for small children.



Uma Bharti helpless in her own government: Congress

State Congress President's media coordinator Narendra Saluja has tweeted and said that how helpless Uma Bharti has become in her own government. The former Chief Minister of the state, who was missing after giving the date of prohibition thrice, is now throwing stones at the liquor shop herself. Will Uma Bharti now lift the stone and get liquor banned? He said that it can be understood if a former Chief Minister has to do all this in his government. Saluja said that on one hand Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making liquor cheap and doubling liquor shops in the state, while on the other hand his party leaders have come out in the field with stones in their hands. The law should not be taken in hand. This is a crime, there are many other democratic methods of protest.

