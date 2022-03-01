Kyiv/Bangalore/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The news from Ukraine’s Kharkiv about the killing of an Indian medical student, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar (21), has stoked a wave of uncertainty among the students already stranded at various places in Ukraine and its borders.

Naveen was standing in the queue for food in Ukraine’s Kharkiv at around 10:00 AM (local time). There are conflicting reports of the cause of killing, with initial reports suggesting that he died in shelling with the ones that emerged later in the day saying that he died as Russian troops opened fire.

“Naveen was shot dead around 10.30 am Ukrainian time today. He was standing in the queue before a grocery shop when the Russian army fired at people. We have no information about his body. None of us was able to visit the hospital, probably where it is kept now,” Sridharan Gopalakrishnan, who was Naveen’s hostel mate, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Not long before going out for groceries and cash, Naveen had reportedly spoken to his father, Shekar Gowda, and had told him that there was no food or water left in the bunker he had been hiding in with a few others.

Naveen was a final year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. He was from Karnataka's Haveri and lived near a prominent government building that wasbombed by Russian soldiers.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," tweeted the External Affairs Ministry, confirming the news.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Shekar Gowda while, "choking with grief", said he had spoken with his son "just in the morning over the phone and he used to call up twice or thrice every day".

Earlier on Tuesday, India advised its citizens in Kyiv, which is the capital of Ukraine, to leave the city “urgently”.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine posted on Twitter, “All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available.”

