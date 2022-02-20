Kyiv/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday advised all its citizens to leave Ukraine “whose stay is not deemed essential”. The Indian embassy in Kyiv, in the view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, advised ‘all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students’ to leave Ukraine temporarily. “Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure,” it added.

“Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update,” Indian embassy in Kyiv said in its latest advisory.

ALSO READ - Russia-Ukraine crisis: Explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk, Kyiv says won’t react to Russian provocations | 10 points

Earlier, the Indian government on Friday removed the cap on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has seen Indians rushing out of the eastern European country.

"Any number of flights as well as charter flights can operate (between India and Ukraine). Indian airlines have been informed to mount the flights due to an increase in demand," the Ministry of Civil Aviation spokesperson had said.

"MoCA is facilitating (this) in coordination with MEA (Ministry of External Affairs)," he added.

Though India has suspended scheduled international flights due to COVID-19 pandemic, overseas flights operate under bilateral air bubble agreements.

India currently has such agreements with 35 countries, including Ukraine.

Ukraine International Airlines, the flag carrier of the Eastern European country, operates a weekly one-stop flight from Kyiv to New Delhi via Ras Al Khaimah.

Airlines like Fly Dubai, Air France, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, and KLM operate one-stop and two-stop flights between Ukraine and India.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma