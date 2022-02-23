Kyiv/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An Air India plane carrying 241 passengers from Ukraine landed in Delhi on late Tuesday night, news agency PTI reported. India has advised students and citizens in Ukraine 'whose stay is not essential' to leave the country, in the wake of heightened tensions of east European nation with Russia and seemingly impending threat of war.

The airline operated a Boeing 787 aircraft to bring back Indians amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

According to a civil aviation ministry official, some other Indian operators are also expected to operate flights to Ukraine depending on the demand.

In recent weeks, tensions have been escalating between Ukraine and Russia, and on Monday, Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in the eastern Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Indian embassy in Kyiv again asked Indian students to temporarily leave the country amid the rising tensions.

Meanwhile, full-service carrier Vistara's CEO Vinod Kannan on Tuesday said Vistara has no plans at this time to operate flights to Ukraine.

"At this time, we are not planning flights to Ukraine because of aircraft limitations and other reasons," he told PTI.

Tata-owned Air India, on February 19, announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

On February 17, the civil aviation ministry asked Indian carriers to look at the possibility of operating flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand.

Besides, the ministry had removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and the eastern European nation under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate travel of Indians from that country.

With PTI inputs

