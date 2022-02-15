Kyiv/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised the Indian nationals, particularly the students whose stay is not essential, to leave the country amid fears of a possible Russian invasion. In its advisory, India has also advised its nationals to "avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine."

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," the advisory read.

The advisory comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Ukrainians to fly flags and sing the national anthem on February 16 after some Western media houses claimed that Russian invasion might begin from that day.

"They tell us February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it a day of unity," Zelenskiy said, "they are trying to frighten us by yet again naming a date for the start of military action."

"On that day, we will hang our national flags, wear yellow and blue banners, and show the whole world our unity," he said in a video address to the nation.

Zelenskiy has long said that, while he believes Russia is threatening to attack his country, the likelihood of an imminent invasion has been overstated by Western allies, responding to Moscow's efforts to intimidate Ukraine and sow panic.

However, Ukrainian government officials stressed that Zelenskiy was not predicting an attack on Wednesday, but responding skeptically to the foreign media reports.

"It is quite understandable why Ukrainians today are skeptical about various 'specific dates' of the so-called 'start of the invasion' announced in the media," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy's chief of staff, told Reuters.

"When the 'start of the invasion' becomes some sort of rolling tour date, such media announcements can only be taken with irony."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma