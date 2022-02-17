Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Amid the growing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian embassy in Kyiv has issued an advisory for its citizens assuring that it is monitoring the situation in the county. The advisory for Indian nationals answers some of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to their safe return to the country.

"Embassy of India in Kyiv continues to monitor the situation on a regular basis. Some FAQs for Indian citizens are placed below, and all citizens are advised to go through the same," the Indian embassy tweeted.

The embassy has opened emergency helpline numbers and an email ID for urgent queries. The 24X7 emergency helpline are: +380 997300483, +380 997300428.

Besides, the advisory answers some of the frequently asked questions by Indian citizens stuck in the country, particularly students, who are finding it difficult to figure out how to safely return to India amid fully booked flights.

Control rooms are also being set up in the Indian embassy in Kyiv as well as in the Ministry of External Affairs in the national capital to respond to queries of Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India. A 24-hour helpline has also been established at the Embassy of India in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The contact details of the control room are as under:

1800118797

1) Phones

- +91 1123012113

- +91 1123014104

- +91 1123017905

2) Fax

- +91 1123088124

3) Email

- situationroom@mea.gov.in

Earlier, the Embassy had issued an advisory for Indian nationals, urging them to temporarily leave the country. They had also been asked to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the Indian embassy in Ukraine said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha