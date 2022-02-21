New Delhi/ Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: The central government has asked the family members of Indian Embassy officials in Kyiv to return as the United States (US) and the West continue to warn that Russia might soon invade Ukraine, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

This comes after India once again issued an advisory for its nationals asking them to return and leave Ukraine "temporarily". Students have also been asked to contact the associated persons for flights back to India, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a statement.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure," the statement read.

"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," it added.

Tensions between the West and Russia have been rising amid fears that Moscow might invade Kyiv, a charge repeatedly denied by the Kremlin. However, Kremlin wants a guarantee that Ukraine won't be allowed to join the United States-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Amid this, the White House on Monday said US President Joe Biden has agreed to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but only if "Moscow does not invade Kyiv."

"The US is committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins. President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin... if an invasion hasn't happened," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma