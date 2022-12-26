Ukraine President Zelenskyy Speaks With PM Modi, Wishes India A Successful G20 Presidency

The Ukrainian President also wished India "a sucessful G20 presidency."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.(ANI)

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via telephonic conversation on Monday and thanked India for providing humanitarian aid and support in the UN.

"I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," he tweeted.

India had formally assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. It assumed the presidency with a  motive to bring the forum closer to the public and towards making it a "People's G20." Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for international cooperation to deal with global issues and solve issues pertaining to climate change, terrorism, and panedmics". 

It is an intergovernmental forum of the most developed and powerful economies in the world. Among the countries that are members of it are India, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

The main objectives of the group are policy coordination among the members to achieve global economic stability and sustainable growth. It is also a platform to create international financial architecture.

As India assumes the presidency, a total of over 200 meetings will be held at 55 locations in India, and the summit will take place in the national capital in September 2023.

