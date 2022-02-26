Kyiv/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of ongoing crisis in the country following Russian invasion this Thursday. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy urged PM Modi to support Ukraine in the UN Security Council.

"Spoke with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

The development comes an hour after Russia said that they "highly appreciate India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022."

"In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine," Russia had said.

India abstained from voting on the 'consideration of draft UN Security Council Resolution on Ukraine'. It joined China and UAE in doing so. Among the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Brazil chose to vote in favour of the UN Security Resolution whereas South Africa is not a non-permanent member during the ongoing two-year period of UN Security Council.

Russia had vetoed the resolution in UN Security Council in its capacity as a permanent member.

Ambassador T S Tirumurti said that "the contemporary global order has been built on the UN charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states". India said that it is a "matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up" and both Ukraine and Russia "must return to it".

Posted By: Mukul Sharma