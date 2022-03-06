Kyiv/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Sunday asked its nationals and students - who are still stranded in the war-hit country - to contact it on an "urgent basis". Sharing a Google docs document on Twitter, the embassy asked the nationals to fill up their details as soon as possible.

"All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong," it tweeted.

Later in the day, the Indian embassy in Hungary said that the "last leg" of Operation Ganga has begun, asking stranded Indian nationals to reach the Hungaria City Center in the capital city of Budapest soon.

"Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," it said.

India has launched Operation Ganga in a bid to evacuate its nationals from war-ravaged Ukraine. On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under Operation Ganga from crisis-ridden Ukraine.

The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to five neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma