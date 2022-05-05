New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday concluded his three-day Europe visit after holding bilateral conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his counterparts from Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland.

During his visit, PM Modi also took part in the second India-Nordic Summit and highlighted the country's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Afghanistan crisis, the Indo-Pacific region, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As PM Modi concludes his three-day Europe visit, let's have a look at the key highlights from his trip:

In Germany:

On day 1 of his visit, PM Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, discussing the regional and global developments and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the strategic partnership.

Later, the two chaired the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, highlighting the key aspects of the bilateral relationship between India and Germany. During the session, they also signed the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) establishing the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership.

"This Partnership envisages a whole-of-government approach to India-Germany cooperation on SDGs and climate action, under which Germany has agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion Euros of new and additional development assistance until 2030," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

After this, PM Modi also co-chaired a Business Round Table with Scholz and invited the business leaders from across the world to invest in the country. Following this, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Germany at Berlin's Theatre am Potsdamer Platz.

In Denmark:

On day 2 of his Europe visit, PM Modi reached Denmark and held a bilateral meeting with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The two leaders, the PMO said, discussed cooperation between India and Denmark in several sectors, including energy and power. They also discussed regional and global issues.

"More than 200 Danish companies are operating in various areas in India – such as wind energy, shipping, consultancy, food processing, engineering. There are many such areas, they are getting the benefit of increasing 'Ease of Doing Business' in India and our macroeconomic reforms," said PM Modi in a statement.

After he met with Frederiksen, PM Modi participated in the India- Denmark Business Forum at the Confederation of Danish Industry. Later, just like in Germany, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Denmark.

PM Modi then concluded his day 2 of Europe visit with a dinner with Danish Queen Margrethe II.

On day 3, he held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland before taking part in the second India-Nordic Summit.

In France:

Following this, the Prime Minister had a brief stoppage in Paris where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron. In a statement, the PMO said PM Modi and Macron "held discussions on the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in defence, space, blue economy, civil nuclear and people-to-people ties."

"The two leaders also took stock of the regional and global security outlook and discussed ways to work together in making the India- France Strategic Partnership a force for global good. Prime Minister’s visit to France displayed the strong friendship and goodwill not only between the two countries but also between the two leaders," it said.

They also discussed ways to jointly increase the mobility of students, professionals and skilled workers while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration between the two countries.

According to a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the two countries are fully committed to pursuing the implementation of the Partnership Agreement on Migration and Mobility, which entered into force on October 1, 2021.

The agreement aims to facilitate temporary circular migration based on mobility and the encouragement for a return of skills to the home country.

"Recognising the benefit of bilateral student mobility, France maintains the objective of 20,000 Indian students by 2025 which will create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups and innovation between the two countries," according to the joint statement.

The joint statement further said that France reiterated its commitment to support India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council and New Delhi's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers' Group.

India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.

