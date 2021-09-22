The UK government has revised its COVID-19 travel advisory. Covishield vaccine has been included in the 'authorised vaccines list'. Now Indian flyers will not have to undergo extra restrictions upon travelling to the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The UK government on Wednesday revised its COVID-19 travel advisory approving the Covishield vaccine in the 'authorised vaccines list'. Now, fully vaccinated Indian flyers (with two doses of Covishield) traveling to the UK will not have to undergo 10 days of quarantine, as per the previous travel guidelines.

In its revised travel advisory, the UK government said flyers from the rest of the world are allowed to travel to the UK if they are fully vaccinated.

Specifying details about who qualifies as fully vaccinated in the UK travel advisory, the government said if a flyer is vaccinated under an approved vaccine programme in the UK, Europe, USA or UK vaccine programmes overseas, he/she will be considered fully vaccinated in the country.

The list of the authorised vaccines in the UK recognises the full course of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua, and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan – and even mixing of two-dose vaccines (Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna). Now, Covishield vaccine has also been included in this list.

Flyers must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before arriving in England.

Further, until October 4 mixed vaccines are only permitted if you are vaccinated under the UK, Europe, USA, or UK overseas vaccination programme. The approved course for the mixed vaccination includes two different types of vaccines i.e doses from Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna or two vaccination under two different approved programmes- for example, Australia, Japan, UK, USA, EU, and Canada.

The change comes after UK's previous travel advisory received backlash for considering fully vaccinated flyers from India and other selected countries unvaccinated in the country. Indian politicians raised this issue in the bilateral talks with President Joe Biden.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha