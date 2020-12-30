According to the Katamneni Bhaskar, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh, there is no evidence of the spread of UK 'strain' in Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another alarming development, the Anglo-Indian women who returned from the United Kingdom and reached Andhra Pradesh through a special train after escaping her isolation in Delhi, has tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK.

"There is no spread of UK strain in Andhra Pradesh from her (Anglo-India COVID positive woman who belonged to Rajahmundry). Her son who travelled with her tested negative. The commissioner appealed to the public that there is no need to panic and don't believe in rumours as the situation is being continuously monitored by the government," he stated.

As per official data Andhra Pradesh administration has traced 1,406 persons out of 1,423 persons who came from the UK to the state.

"A total of 12 persons were tested positive out of these 1,406 persons who underwent RTPCR test. Further 6,364 primary contacts of 1,406 persons were tested and 12 tested positive. Total 24 samples of these positive patients were sent to the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and CCMB declared that UK strain was found in the sample of a woman belonging to Rajahmundry. Remaining 23 sample reports are yet to received from CCMB," Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department added.

The woman arrived in Delhi from the UK on 21 December and she was kept in an isolation centre after her samples were collected and sent for COVID-19 testing. The woman escaped from the centre and reached Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh by a special train. After officials in Delhi received the report stating the woman tested COVID-19 positive, they informed about the matter immediately to Andhra Pradesh health and the police department.

She was traced on December 23 and shifted to isolation centre in Rajahmundry. Her samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to confirm whether she is suffering from the old or new strain of COVID.

At least 20 returnees to India from the United Kingdom have been tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus so far. The new strain is said to be 70 per cent more infectious and spreads more faster than any other strain of the deadly COVID-19.

Posted By: Talib Khan