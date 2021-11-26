New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Scientists have discovered a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa with a large number of mutations, which is feared to grip other countries amidst their recovery from the last COVID-19 wave. The variant that has been found in the South African countries is labeled as B.1.1.529 and described as 'the worst one we have seen so far by the experts in the field.

WHO has also described the variant as one with a large relatively large number of mutations, it also said that the organization is closely monitoring the emerged variant. As per scientists, the new coronavirus might contain 32 mutations and many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants.

The new developments in the coronavirus variant have triggered an alarm in several countries and in order to contain the virus they have announced fresh travel restrictions, vaccines, and other measures for the travellers commuting from and to the South African countries.

Here, check the list of all the countries that have issued fresh travel curbs:

United Kingdom:

UK after coming across the new variant threat announced the latest travel restrictions from several different South African countries and banned flights to six African countries and now no aircraft will be flown from London to these countries. Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that flights would be suspended from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana from 1200 GMT Friday. However, there are no cases of the new variant reported in the country yet.

Germany

Germany followed Britain and banned most of the travel from South Africa in order to curb any new spread in the country. Also fearing panic in the nation, the European Union has separately proposed to stop any travel from Southern African Countries.

Italy

Italy has banned travellers from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Swaziland in the past fortnight due to fears over a new coronavirus variant. The Country's health minister said scientists were studying the new B.1.1.529 variant, “and in the meantime, we will follow the path of maximum caution".

Scotland

Scotland also announced some travel curbs from travellers from Sothern African Countries and stated that anyone arriving from the six countries has to self-isolate and take two PCR tests, while hotel quarantine will be in place from 04:00 GMT on Saturday.

European Union

Fearing the new variant, the European Union has proposed to ban travel from southern African countries. In order to curb the torpedo efforts of the pandemic, they will take stricter measures. The EU’s executive “will propose, in close coordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529," Von der Leyen tweeted.

Singapore

The nation will prohibit arrivals from seven Southern African countries. Also, all non-Singaporeans and people without permanent residency in the city-state with travel history to the seven countries will be barred from entering or transiting through Singapore, the health ministry added. The new curbs will come in use from Sunday.

Israel

Israel on Thursday announced fresh travel curbs amid rising fear of new COVID variant, the country barred its citizens from travelling to southern Africa and banning the entry of foreigners from the region."We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency," Bennett said, according to a statement from his office. "Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now." Israel has reported one case of the new strain in a traveller returning from Malawi.

France

France has suspended all flights coming from southern Africa for 48 hours, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told on Friday said, in reaction to a new coronavirus variant detected in some African countries.Veran said the new variant had not yet been "diagnosed" in Europe, adding that all persons who recently arrived from the region will be tested and closely monitored.

India

Till now, India hasn’t announced a ban on flights yet, the government on Thursday has asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana.

Posted By: Ashita Singh