New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 Summit scheduled to take place in June this year at the English village on the coast of Cornwall, to discuss issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, technological changes, scientific discoveries and open trade.

The seaside resort of Carbis Bay will host the annual G-7 gathering of leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union starting on June 11. Apart from India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited to what would be the G-7's first in-person meeting in two years.

"The Prime Minister will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous," Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Johnson wants to use the meeting, which will also be attended by Australia, India and South Korea as guest countries, to intensify cooperation between the world's democratic and technologically advanced nations.

Further throwing light on growing cooperation between India and Britain in the fight against coronavirus, the statement by Boris Johnson reads, "As 'pharmacy of the world', India already supplies more than 50% of the world's vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic. Our Prime Ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7".

The development came days after UK PM Boris Johnson cancelled his India visit as the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade, soon after the UK imposed a nation-wide lockdown in wake of the surge in cases of the new strain of coronavirus.

"In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus," a UK government statement had said earlier this month.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan