UK Govt 'Closely Monitoring' Tax Surveys Conducted At BBC’s India Offices: Report

THE UK government reacted to the reports of tax surveys conducted at BBC’s offices in India and said that they were monitoring the situation. Investigating an alleged tax evasion, the Income Tax Department on Tuesday carried out a survey at the BBC’s offices in the Delhi and Mumbai.

“We are closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India," ANI quoted its sources in the UK government.

While the tax sleuths carried out searches, BBC News said it was fully cooperating with the Income Tax Department. "The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating," the BBC Press News said on Twitter. "We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," it further added.

The Income tax officers arrived at the BBC offices located at Delhi’s KG Marg for the survey. Additionally, the BBC's office in Kalina Santacruz, Mumbai, was also surveyed by the Income Tax officials. However, the survey was conducted only at business premises of BBC, ANI reported citing sources.

A team of IT officials arrived at the BBC Studios office in Kalina Santacruz today at around 11.30 am, and a survey was underway since then. There was no IT activity at the BBC News office at Linking Road in Bandra West.

The tax officials reportedly conducted verification of certain documents in the finance department of BBC offices.

The mobile phones of all the employees who were present in the BBC office were taken away by the Income Tax team. The accounts and finance department's computer's data was also scanned by the tax officials. IT officers has said that after taking a backup, the devices will be returned to their owners.

The searches were carried out a few weeks after the BBC released the controversial documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

