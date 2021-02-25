Observing that Modi "conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses", the UK court also dismissed the billionaire's "mental health concerns" and said that they are "not unusual in a man in his circumstances".

London (Britain) | Jagran News Desk: In a big win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, a United Kingdom (UK) court on Thursday ordered that diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted for fraud and money laundering in the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, will be extradited to India to stand trial.

Dismissing Modi's claim that Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to influence the case against him, the UK court said that there was no evidence to say that Nirav Modi would not get justice if he was extradited to India.

"The government of India has provided comprehensive assurance regarding keeping Nirav Modi in Barrack number 12 in Arthur Road prison. There is sufficient security, adequate food and Barrack 12 has more space than where he is lodged right now," the UK court said.

Observing that Modi "conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses", the UK court also dismissed the billionaire's "mental health concerns" and said that they are "not unusual in a man in his circumstances".

"There is no risk of suicide for Nirav Modi if he is sent to India as he will have access to adequate medical care at Arthur Road jail," the UK court added.

Modi, a wanted in the Rs 14,000 crore PNB scam case, on Thursday virtually appeared from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London and showed no emotion as District Judge Samuel Goozee handed down his judgment at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

Following the court's order, it is on the cabinet minister to order the extradition of the 49-year-old. The minister has two months to make a decision.

Notably, the Home Secretary's order rarely goes against the court's conclusions, as she has to consider only some very narrow bars to extradition which are unlikely to apply in this case, including the possible imposition of a death penalty.

Whatever the ministerial decision, the losing side – Nirav Modi – has up to 14 days within which to approach the High Court and seek leave to appeal after the Home Secretary's decision. Any appeal, if granted, will be heard at the Administrative Division of the High Court in London.

