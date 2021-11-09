New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: UK government on Monday has added India's homegrown vaccine Covaxin to its list of approved jabs for international travellers from November 22. The move comes in after WHO included Covaxin in the list of EUL-Emergency Use Listing of vaccine.

"More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said on Twitter on Monday.

The United States, which also lifted its Covid-19 travel restrictions after 21 months, is likely to approve Covaxin, as well. This recognition Covaxin means administered Indian citizens travelling to the UK will not have to isolate themselves after arrival in the country.

Here is the list of Covaxin approved countries apart from the UK:

Australia: Previously, Australia approved Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. However, the country doesn’t have air-bubble pact with India that allows direct flights. People from India can visit the country without any restriction and after arrival in the country they do not need to quarantine themselves.

Sri Lanka: India's neighbours on the south have recognised Covaxin and Covishield as well. travellers vaccinated from either can visit the country. However, unvaccinated travellers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Greece: Indian travellers vaccinated with Covaxin can visit the country. However, on arrival in Greece they will have to show a COVID-19 vaccination certificate and a negative RT-PCR report of fewer than 72 hours, or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old. People do not need to quarantine unless Covid symptoms are observed on arrival.

Nepal: India's neighbour have also recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Beneficiaries travelling to Nepal need to show the Covid-19 vaccine certificate and the last dose of the vaccine must have been taken at least 14 days before entering the country.

Philippines: The rules for travelling to this country is the same as Nepal. Indian citizens planning to go to the Philippines need to be vaccinated at least after 14 days of taking the single or double shot of the Covaxin.

Mauritius: Indian Citizens who are fully vaccinated with Covaxin are allowed to travel the country but only after 14 days of the second dose. Travelers should also have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result obtained 3-7 days before departing from India.

Oman: Passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date can travel to Oman before spending any time in quarantine.

Mexico: The country's health regulator, has authorised the emergency use of Covaxin. Indian citizens are allowed in the country and if in case any beneficiary show symptoms of coronavirus infection then they will undergo quarantine.

Zimbabwe: Indian citizens are allowed in the country with negative proof of valid RT-PCR test results. Besides, both Covishield and Covaxin are approved by the African nation.

Iran: Iran has also approved the Coxain in the country and allowed Indian travelers to administer that vaccine to thier country. However, the citizen needs to undergo quarantine for 14 days if RT-PCR test reports are not with them.

Estonia: Indian citizens who have taken Covaxin can enter the country without any Testing or Quarantine. This country is one of the first to recognise the vaccine.

Guyana: South American country Guyana has approved Covaxin for travel to the nation. The other vaccines approved by Guyana are AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm, Sinovac, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna.

Paraguay: This South American country has also approved Covaxin. Other vaccines approved by Paraguay are AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Pfizer, and Moderna.

Posted By: Ashita Singh