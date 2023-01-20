'UK Always Believed In Dividing People': Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri On BBC Series About PM Modi

FILMMAKER Vivek Agnihotri on Friday said that UK has always believed in the ideology of dividing people, nearly four days after BBC aired the documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"UK has always believed in the ideology of dividing people. Bharat, in uniting people. Since they are again at it, please listen to my few words at UK Parliament, House of Lords reception last summer," wrote Agnihotri and uploaded a video of him on his Twitter handle.

The first part of the series that went on air on Tuesday (not in India) has sparked a massive controversy, and a complaint against BBC was also filed by advocate Vineet Jindal for the "attack on the integrity of the country and the PM".

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a weekly media briefing External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said this documentary show, based on some internal UK report, shows the colonial mindset.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and the lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," Bagchi said in response to the question on the PM documentary series.

On the other hand, UK Prime Minister rishi Sunak defended PM Narendra Modi in the British Parliament and distanced himself from the BBC documentary series, saying he "doesn't agree with the characterisation" of his Indian counterpart.

"The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed, of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honourable gentleman has put forward to," Sunak said while responding to Pakistan-origin MP Imran Hussain's question on the BBC report.

Condemning the biased reporting of BBC, Rami tweeted, "@BBCNews You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians It insults a democratically elected@ PMOIndia Indian Police & the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life & also condemn your biased reporting."