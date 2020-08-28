The statutory body shared a list of 32 documents that will be acceptable as proof of identity, 14 documents for proof of relationship, 15 documents as proof of date of birth and 45 documents as proof of address.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Unique Identification Authority of India has shared the mechanism to get biometric and demographic details updated on your Aadhaar card. In a series of tweets, the statutory authority informed it will charge Rs 100 if you are updating your biometrics and Rs 50 if only the demographics details are being updated.

A user will need to submit valid documents for changing his name or address or date of birth in Aadhaar, along with the application form and fees.

However, no document will be required to update Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number and Email ID

No document required to update mobile number in Aadhaar. Just carry your Aadhaar to any nearby Aadhaar Kendra and place an update request.

You can also book an appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar services including updates on name, address, mobile number, email id, date of birth, and gender, along with fresh Aadhaar enrolment, and iometric (Photo, plus Fingerprints, plus Iris) Update.

Aadhaar is one of the most sought after identity and address proof documents across the country. The UIDAI is mandated to assign a 12-digit unique identification (UID) number to all the residents of India. The number is linked to the resident's basic demographic and biometric information such as a photograph, ten fingerprints and two iris scans, which are stored in a centralized database.

