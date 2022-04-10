New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The University Grants Commission (UGC) India's official Twitter handle was restored on Sunday after it was hacked late Saturday night. This is the third government handle that got compromised in the last 48 hours.

The hackers made several tweets posting a long thread of irrelevant tweets related to NFT traders tagging numerous unknown persons across the world. The hacker also changed the profile picture of the handle and put a cartoonist picture as the display picture.

UGC's Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The account is also linked to its official website.

UGC India's official Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/t37ui8KNuC — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Earlier, the Twitter accounts of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India (IMD) were also hacked.

A case in this regard has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IT Act at the cyber police station in Lucknow. The matter will be probed by a team of experts from the DGP office.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that it will take strict action against those responsible for hacking the account. Currently, the case is being investigated by cyber experts.

This is not the first time that miscreants have tried to take control of the administrative Twitter account handles of various government officials. Previously, the Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been hacked many times. However, they were restored immediately. The cyber security cell takes such cases very seriously and appropriate action is taken against the person found responsible.

