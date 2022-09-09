UGC New Rule: Distance, Online Degrees From Recognised Institutions To Be Treated On Par With Conventional Degrees

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday said that those students who obtain degrees through distance and online learning from recognised institutions will be treated on a par with those offered through conventional mode.

"Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and, post graduate diplomas awarded through Open and Distance learning or Online mode by Higher Educational Institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and post graduate diploma offered through conventional mode," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

The decision has been taken keeping according to Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations.