UGC Exposes 21 Fake Universities Across India, Check Full List

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a list of a total 21 "self-styled, unrecognized institutions" which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which has been declared as fake universities and is not empowered to confer any degree.

Meanwhile, Delhi was placed at the top of the list as a total of eight institutions in the list of self-styled and unrecognized institutions.

According to the UGC, the second highest number of fake universities have been found in Uttar Pradesh with 4 such institutions. Two institutions from the list are each from West Bengal and Odisha, and one each from Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh feature.

The University Grants Commission Act, 1956; under Section 22 stipulated that the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act, or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

According to the Commission, Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of the word 'University' by any institution other than a university established as stated above.

The notice stated how a university is described.

"(1) The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

(2) Save as provided in sub-Section (1), no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree."

LIST OF 21 FAKE UNIVERSITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY:

Delhi:

1. All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), State Govemment University

2. Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, Delhi

3. United Nations University, Delhi

4. Vocational University, Delhi

5. ADR-Centric Juridical University

6. Indian Institution ofScience and Engineering, New Delhi

7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment

8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Karnataka:

9. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Kerala:

10. St. John's University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra:

11. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

West Bengal:

12. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

13. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Uttar Pradesh:

14. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad (UP)

15. National University of Electro complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

16. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university)

17. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Odisha:

18. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad

19. North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology

Puducherry:

20. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Andhra Pradesh:

21. Christ New Testament Deemed University

(With agency inputs)