New Delhi | PTI: The UGC and the AICTE on Friday urged Indian students not to enrol themselves in any college or educational institution in Pakistan, failing which they will not be eligible to find a job or pursue higher education in this country. The joint advisory issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) comes within a month of the higher education regulator warning Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China, saying it does not recognise "degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval".

The advisory against travelling to China for education came after the Chinese government suspended all visas since November 2020 because of COVID-19.

"All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education. Any Indian national or Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission to any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan," the advisory read.

"However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs," it added.

According to AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, Indian students need to be advised to which institutions and countries they should travel for education so that they don't land up with a degree without parity with Indian regulations.

Echoing his thoughts, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, "UGC and AICTE issue such public notices in the interest of Indian students who would like to pursue higher studies outside the country."

"In the recent past, we have seen how our students had to face difficulties because they could not go back to the foreign countries to continue their studies," he said. The UGC had issued an advisory in 2019 against studying in institutes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan