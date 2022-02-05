New Delhi/Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: After a group of students were stopped from entering a college in Karnataka’s Udupi because of wearing hijab, the row over whether schools and colleges can impose a dress code that may interfere with freedom of religion of students concerned, has amplified into massive controversy. The spilling of the issue in other colleges of the state amid counter appropriation of religious identities by students in their dress code has sparked reactions across the political quarters.

The legitimate question remains that is the right to wear a hijab is protected under constitution?

Freedom of religion comes under six fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. Articles 25-28 of Indian constitution designate the freedom of religion. Article 25(1) guarantees the “freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion”. However, the state can restrict the fundamental rights on the grounds of public order, decency, morality, health and other state interests.

Which religious practices are constitutionally protected?

Supreme Court held in 1954 Shirur Mutt case that the term “religion” will cover all pratices “integral” to a religion, in what came to be known as “essential religious practices”.

“In the first place, what constitutes the essential part of a religion is primarily to be ascertained with reference to the doctrines of that religion itself,” the Supreme Court held in the Shirur Mutt case.

So what is essential and what is a non-essential religious practice?

The Courts have come up with conflicting rulings on the matter.

In 2016, a three-judge Supreme Court bench, comprising of justices T S Thakur, D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao upheld the discharge of a Muslim airman from the Indian Air Force for keeping a beard. The court distinguished the case from that of Sikh airmen who are allowed to keep a beard.

Regulation 425 of the Armed Force Regulations, 1964, prohibits the growth of hair by Armed Forces personnel, except for “personnel whose religion prohibits the cutting of hair or shaving of face”. The top court stated that the Regulation 425(b) applies to ‘personnel whose religion prohibits the cutting off the hair or shaving off the face of its members’.

The Court rulings on the matter of Hijab

In 2015, a batch of petitions were filed before the Kerala High Court which challenged CBSE’s rule for dress code in the All India Pre-Medical Entrance. The CBSE rule mandated candidates to wear “light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons, brooch/badge, flower, etc. with Salwar/Trouser” and “slippers and not shoes”.

The Court ruled in petitioners' favour and asked CBSE to put in place additional measures for the candidates intending to wear religious attire.

“If the Invigilator requires the head scarf or the full sleeve garments to be removed and examined, then the petitioners shall also subject themselves to that, by the authorised person. It is also desirable that the C.B.S.E issue general instructions to its Invigilators to ensure that religious sentiments be not hurt and at the same time discipline be not compromised,” Justice Vinod Chandran ruled.

However, on the issue of a uniform prescribed by a school, a Kerala High Court bench ruled differently. The case involved two girls, aged 12 and 8, represented by their father who wanted his daughters to wear the headscarf as well as a full-sleeved shirt. “Petitioners cannot seek imposition of their individual right as against the larger right of the institution,” Justice Muhamed Mustaque of Kerala High Court held in that case.

The Karnataka government on Friday asked educational institutions across the state to follow existing uniform related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this connection.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma