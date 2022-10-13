Team Thackeray Writes To Election Commission Alleging Bias In Allotting Names And Symbols

THE UDDHAV Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India against the poll body's recent decision of allotting the election symbol and name to the party and alleged that several actions of the ECI has serious apprehension of bias while taking the decision.

In its letter to the ECI, team Thackeray highlighted 12 points alleging that the allocation of names and party symbols is biased towards the opposite side (Shinde Faction). Certain actions of the ECI including uploading names and symbols on the website and deleting them, advancing deadlines to submit documents, gave a wide margin to the Shinde faction to choose a name and symbol of their choice.

"Several communications & actions of ECI have given rise to a serious apprehension of bias in the mind of the respondent (Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray)," the letter reads.