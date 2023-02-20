Uddhav Thackeray Challenges EC Decision On Shiv Sena Name, Bow-And-Arrow Symbol In SC; Top Developments

THE UDDHAV Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the Election Commission's decision to give the Shiv Sena name and the Bow and Arrow symbol to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Here are the latest developments:

1. The Sena (UBT) has challenged the poll body's decision to allow the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde to keep the Shiv Sena name.

2. The Sena faction led by Thackeray is looking to get a stay on the decision of the poll body and then link it with its earlier petition regarding the disqualification of Shinde and 15 other rebel MLAs.

3. They will also try to maintain the status quo, in which both factions were allotted temporary names and election symbols for the upcoming polls.

4. The faction led by Shinde had filed a caveat on Saturday in the Supreme Court, seeking to be heard on the matter before giving any judgement.

5. According to news agency ANI, all Sena (UBT) MLAs have been instructed to be present at a meeting on Monday, scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

6. Months after walking away from the Uddhav Thackeray and after making a seperate group against Thackeray, the Shinde led group demanded a claim on the name "Shiv Sena" and its election symbol "Bow and Arrow", the apex court froze the symbol and name of the Shiv Sena and gave a seperate name and symbol to both the group for the Andheri East bypoll.

7. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, said on Sunday that "I have left the BJP and not Hindutva." He also claimed that he does not accept the Hindutva of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of misleading Hindus.

8. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the leader whom we voted to make India strong became strong himself, leaving the country weak. He also urged political parties to open their eyes and remain cautious.

9. Thackeray, without naming Union Minister Amit Shah, said Mogambo khush hua (Mogambo is happy).

10. The three-member Commission relied on the test of majority, which the Shinde faction was able to prove it had with the support of 40 out of 67 MLAs and MLCs in Maharashtra.