Thackeray Faction Seeks 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' As Symbol, Gives EC List of Preferred Party Names

DAY after the Election Commission froze the Shiv Sena name and symbol as a result of the ongoing dispute between the two groups, the Uddhav Thackeray faction has provided a list of three names and symbols to be used during the upcoming bye-election in Mumbai's Andheri East.

"Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray" is the first choice for the name of the group led by "Thackeray", and "Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" is the second pick. The faction has asked for 'Trishul'(Trident) as its first choice of symbol, and the rising sun as the second option.

Shiv Sena MP A Sawant belonging to the Uddhav faction, said that any names related to Shiv Sena would be acceptable to us.

"Our party's name is Shiv Sena, if ECI gives any of the names related to Shiv Sena, including 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)', 'Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray)' or 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)', that would be acceptable to us," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Our party's name is Shiv Sena, if ECI gives any of the names related to Shiv Sena including 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)', 'Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray)' or 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)', that would be acceptable to us: Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP A Sawant pic.twitter.com/ae9Su8CD1S — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Shiv Sena got its fixed symbol-bow and arrow-in 1989. Previously, they ran for office using symbols such as a sword and shield, a coconut tree, a railway engine, and a cup and plate.

The EC's decision comes months after Eknath Shinde overthrew Uddhav Thackeray as the state's chief minister. According to the poll body, both groups will be allotted different symbols from the list of free symbols as they may choose.

Earlier, in the wake of the upcoming election in Andheri East, Shinde had written to the Election Commission pleading to be quickly assigned the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol to his group. Shinde also emphasised that, in the absence of a resolution by the poll body, the thackeray faction of the Sena might utilise the symbol.

The EC had asked the faction led by Thackeray to respond to the claim by Shinde on the symbol for the upcoming assembly polls in Andheri East. Thackeray responded to the commission a day earlier, as the time given by the election commission was Saturday.

In June, Shinde was appointed Chief Minister when the majority of Sena MLAs joined him in ousting Thackeray with the support of the BJP. Although Shinde has managed to gain the support of the majority of the Sena members in the assembly and parliament, Uddhav Thackeray officially remains the party leader.