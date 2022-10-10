Uddhav Thackeray Challenges EC Move To Freeze 'Shiv Sena Symbol' In Delhi HC

On Monday, former Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approached Delhi High Court and challenged the Election Commission's freeze on the Shiv Sena symbol and name for the upcoming bye-elections. This move came after ECI on Saturday froze Shiv Sena symbol and name amid a tussle with the Eknath Shinde faction on being 'Real' Sena.

The poll panel on October 8, froze the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol as well as the use of its name ahead of the November 3 Andheri East Assembly by-poll in Mumbai. The election body had asked the team Thackeray and the rival Eknath Shinde faction to choose a new name and symbol in an upcoming by-election in Mumbai's Andheri East.

The plea was filed by Advocates Vivek Singh, Devyani Gupta and Tanvi Anand and it challenges ECI's order on the ground of having been passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice, without granting any hearing or opportunity to lead evidence to the parties, stated a LiveLaw report.

"In the present case, without affording an opportunity to be heard despite an application of the Petitioner requesting oral hearing, Respondent No. 1 displayed undue haste and passed the order freezing the symbol of „Bow and Arrow‟ of the political party Shivsena led by the Petitioner, which symbol is intrinsically identified with it, having been used by it since the inception of the party in 1966," Live and Law cited the plea.

Meanwhile, in a virtual address a day after the poll body froze Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, Thackeray said it was "injustice".

Thackeray said his camp had submitted three names for approval to EC, namely "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray".

Thackeray said his faction has also submitted to the EC three options- a rising sun, a burning torch (mashaal), and a trident- and expects it to allot one of them as the poll symbol.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asked the Election Commission to finalise one of three submitted by his camp and a name without delay ahead of the bypoll to the Andheri (East) assembly segment.