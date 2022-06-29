Udaipur Tailor Murder: Prohibitory Orders Clamped Across Rajasthan, NIA Likely To Probe Case | 10 Points

Tension flared across Rajasthan's Udaipur after a Hindu tailor was murdered by two Muslim men over his social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Following the cold-blooded murder, protests erupted in Udaipur, forcing the state government to impose Section 144 CrCP across Rajasthan for a month and suspended mobile internet services for the next 24 hours.

HERE's A LOOK AT 10 KEY POINTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BIG STORY:

1. On Tuesday, two men slit the throat of a tailor - identified Kanhaiya Lal - in Udaipur for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma on Facebook. A video of the incident has also gone viral in which the two men could be seen entering the tailor's shop, attacking and killing him.

2. They later posted a separate video and accepted that they "beheaded" Lal for his social media post. They also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

3. The accused have been identified as Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz Ahmed. They were arrested on Tuesday night from the Bhim area of the Rajsamand district.

4. Here it must be mentioned that Lal was recently arrested over a social media post. He was released on bail later, but on June 15, he told police that he was receiving threat calls.

5. "On June 10, there was a police complaint against him (Lal)... He was arrested and presented in court. On June 15, he told the cops he was being threatened. The police called all parties and community leaders to the station and the matter was resolved. The police is investigating the role of the community leaders who tried to broker peace in this matter," the police said.

6. After the murder, violent protests erupted in Udaipur, where two motorcycles were set ablaze in the Hathipole area and stones were pelted at a mosque in Dhan Mandi.

7. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called the situation "painful" and "shameful" and appealed for calm and asked people not to share the videos. "The guilty will not be spared. The entire police team is working on it with full alertness. I can imagine the anger which is there among people due to the murder. We are taking action accordingly," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

8. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Rajasthan and 600 additional policemen, including five companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, were sent to Udaipur.

9. A four-member police special investigation team (SIT) headed by Ashok Rathore, the additional director general of the Special Operations Group, has been asked to probe the case. Praful Kumar, inspector general of the Anti Terror Squad, is also part of the team.

10. The case might also be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to media reports, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is also probing the case, suspecting that a "jihadi group" was involved in it.