Udaipur Tailor Murder: Centre Asks NIA To Take Over Case, 'International Links' To Be Probed

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, who was "beheaded" in broad daylight on June 28 in Rajasthan's Udaipur for allegedly supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," the ministry said in a statement.

The Centre's instructions came after several reports emerged claiming that the two accused, Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz Ahmed, have links with Dawat-e-Islami, a Sunni Islamist organisation based out in Pakistan's Karachi.

Reports have also claimed that accused Ahmed might also have a connection with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). A report by News18 says that Ahmed was in touch with Mujeeb Abbasi, who was arrested after the Rajasthan Police busted an ISIS module in the state.

"We suspect that some terror groups might be involved in the incident. The accused could have been in touch with some militant outfits. To probe these angles, a team of NIA is likely to visit Udaipur," news agency IANS quoted NIA sources as saying.

Meanwhile, the two accused have already been arrested by the Rajasthan Police. The state government has also suspended internet services for the next 24 hours in the Udaipur district and clamped Section 144 CrCP across Rajasthan following protest against the killing.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) - which includes SOG ADG Ashok Rathod, ATS IG Praful Kumar along with one SP and Additional SP - had also been constituted to probe the killing by the Rajasthan government.

"Both the accused have been detained and The law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," news agency ANI quoted Udaipur SP Manoj Kumar as saying.