Udaipur Tailor Murder: All Four Accused Sent To 10-Day NIA Remand

All four arrested accused in the Udaipur tailor's murder were sent to a 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) remand by a court in Jaipur on Saturday. All the four accused men were presented before the court in Jaipur by teams from the NIA and the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Apart from that, the men were also attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of the NIA court in Jaipur.

Amid high security, both the main accused of the case namely, Muhammad Riaz and Ghouse Muhammad, were brought to Jaipur from Ajmer high security jail along with their accomplices Asif and Mohseen. Initially, they were taken to ATS headquarters.

Udaipur murder incident | All the four accused were presented in NIA court in Jaipur, today, where the court sent them to 10-day remand to NIA pic.twitter.com/qJMqrjT5eN — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 2, 2022

#VIDEO | #UdaipurMurderCase: Accused attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur



All the four accused were sent to 10-day remand to NIA by the NIA court, today#UdaipurHorror



-ANI pic.twitter.com/nt5uBOkTt6 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) July 2, 2022

Back on June 28th, tailor Kanhaiya Lal was mercilessly murdered by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad in Udaipur's Maldas street. Lal was beheaded with a sharp knife at his shop for expressing support to now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

After the murder, the two accused posted a video on social media saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. Both the accused also boasted about the beheading and threatened PM Modi's life.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Choudhary said few accused have been identified and a thorough probe will be conducted.

"A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act," Choudhary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With ANI inputs)