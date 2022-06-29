Udaipur Tailor Murder | Accused Had Links With Pak-Based Extremist Organisation: Reports

The two accused, Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz Ahmed, were arrested on Tuesday night/ Image shared by news agency ANI on Twitter

Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz Ahmed, responsible for the cold-blooded murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur for his alleged support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, might have links with Pakistan-based extremist organisation.

Separate reports by India Today and Hindustan Times have claimed that Mohammed and Ahmed - who also threatened to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi - have links with Dawat-e-Islami, a Karachi-based Sunni Islamist organisation.

Another report by News18 has also claimed that Riyaz had also links with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The report quoting sources has claimed that Riyaz was in touch with one Mujeeb Abbasi, who was recently arrested for his alleged connections with ISIS.

This has sparked concern among the intelligence agency, which are now probing their links with Pakistan. The case has also been transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been asked by the Centre to probe all links.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," the Union Home Ministry said.

ASI SUSPENDED FOR NEGLIGENCE

The Rajasthan Police has also suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhanwar Lal, posted at Dhan Mandi police station, for negligence at that time. It was alleged that the ASI did not pay heed to the concern raised by Kanhaiya Lal regarding the threat calls that he was receiving.

Notably, Lal was arrested by the police earlier over his social media post. He was released later on bail, but on June 15, he had complained that he was receiving threat calls. After this, the local Station House Officer (SHO) summoned him, the complainant and some people from both the communities to settle the matter.

GOVT TAKING MATTER 'VERY SERIOUSLY'

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that his government is taking the matter "very seriously" and asserted that such incidents cannot take place without involvement of radical elements at national and international levels.

"We are taking the incident very seriously. This is not a ordinary issue and it cannot happen until there is a link with radical elements at the national and international levels. This is what experience says," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.