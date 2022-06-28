Man Beheaded In Udaipur Over Post On Nupur Sharma; Internet Suspended Amid Protests

In a shocking incident, a man was beheaded in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday by two men after he allegedly shared a social media post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days. Tensions have prevailed in the Maldas street area of Udaipur since the gruesome incident took place in the afternoon today.

The accused, the police said, also posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and also threatened PM Modi's life as well. The police said that teams have been constituted to locate the accused and action will be taken accordingly.

Rajasthan | Locals protest after two men behead youth in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas street area



Rajasthan | Locals protest after two men behead youth in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas street area

Shops in Maldas street area have been closed following the incident.

"A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act", Udaipur SP said as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and also appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area and refrain from sharing the video of the heinous murder. He also assured that strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in the murder.

"I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act", Ashok Gehlot said.

Internet services have also been suspended in Udaipur for the next 24 hours and additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation.

"A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions", ADG Law and Order, Rajasthan, said.