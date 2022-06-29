Udaipur Murder Accused Has Pak Links, Visited Karachi In 2014, Say Cops; 3 More Held

The arrested accused, namely Ghouse Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, are both residents of Surajpole in Udaipur. (ANI Photo)

A day after the two accused involved in the barbaric act of beheading a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur were arrested from the Rajsamand district in the state, a preliminary investigation into the brutal murder has revealed that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014.

According to Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather, Ghouse Mohammad, one of the two prime accused in the case who shot the video of the barbaric act, is linked with a Karachi-based Ismalist organisation Dawat-e-Islami. Lather said that Ghouse Mohammad had also visited Karachi in 2014 to meet the members of the organisation.

"One of the accused, Ghouse Mohammad, has links with the Karachi-based Ismalist organisation Dawat-e-Islami. He had visited Karachi in 2014", Lather said in a press briefing today. Meanwhile, three more people have been apprehended by the Rajasthan police in connection with the brutal murder taking the total arrests to five. "So far, we have detained five people, including the two prime accused," Lather added.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. The duo were taken into custody on Tuesday and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC sections 302, 452, 153 (A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder. The move comes soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the case that shocked people across the country. The MHA has also asked the NIA to thoroughly probe the involvement of any organisation and international links.

A four-member NIA team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officers have already taken details of the incident after reaching Udaipur last night. The NIA team has started investigating from all possible angles.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone. The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.



(With Agencies Inputs)